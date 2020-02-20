WOODSBORO – Kelsey Morgan, Holley Nelson or RyAnn Rodriguez will receive the Refugio County Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Student Award for Woodsboro High School on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Kelsey Morgan is the daughter of Kyle and Cherie Morgan.
Morgan is the secretary of the NHS, senior class vice-president and member of the student council at WHS.
Some of the community service projects that she has been involved with are toy and food drives and collecting items for the homeless. Morgan is also active in the youth group at the First Baptist Church in Woodsboro.
Her desire is to become an audiologist. She states, “I was born deaf. With the help of a Cochlear implant, I am able to live a perfectly normal life. My real life experience will hopefully help me be a successful audiologist and fulfill my dreams of helping others who are just like me.”
The senior has received the Board of Trustees Academic Excellence Award and was recently named Academic All-State by the Texas Girls Coaches Association and is a member of the varsity track team.
Morgan plans to further her education by attend either Del Mar College or Victoria College to obtain an associates degree and then pursue a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech.
Holley Nelson is the daughter of Brian and Julia Mayfield.
Nelson has been the drum major of the Eagle band for the last three years and the chief editor of the yearbook for the last two years.
Some of the community service activities she has been involved in are being part of Youth Odyssey, being a health ambassador for A&M and helping clean up Woodsboro following Hurricane Harvey.
Nelson credits becoming a Certified Nurse’s Assistant as something that contributed to her growth and development. She said that through the program she learned to step outside of her comfort zone in order to make a difference in her community.
She has also gathered work experience throughout high school by working at the Frosty and McDonald’s.
Nelson’s plans are to attend Sam Houston State University as a criminal justice major with a double minor in chemistry and computer science.
RyAnn Rodriguez is the daughter of Richard and Toni Rodriguez.
Rodriguez serves as president of the NHS and her senior class. She is also a Certified Nurse’s Assistant.
As a member of the Bonnieview 4-H Club she has participated in several service projects including Adopt A Highway and feeding the needy each Thanksgiving.
Rodriguez has raised show pigs as part of her 4-H project since the sixth grade. She states, “This is where I have learned most about responsibility.”
She is an altar server at St. Therese Church and will be recognized this year for 10 years of service.
Some of the accolades that have been bestowed on Rodriguez are WHS Homecoming Queen, Academic All-District honors and Academic All-State for volleyball.
The next stop for the senior is TAMU-Corpus Christi where she plans to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.