Woodsboro Junior High School and Woodsboro High School held a course fair for parents on Feb. 23 to showcase the educational opportunities WISD has to offer their students.
The event began with an introduction of the new Woodsboro mobile app designed to foster collaborative communication between WISD and families about school events, school news and the status of their students’ educational progress.
Parents were also provided an overview of the graduation plans and an explanation of honors, dual credit and CTE programs of study and the embedded industry-based certifications available for Woodsboro High School students in the 2022-23 academic year.
Students and parents visited a series of breakout sessions to view the facilities and meet the instructors.
The instructors of each program of study demonstrated and facilitated hands-on activities to simulate daily lessons to help students and parents experience what classes are like in each program of study to help them make more informed choices about their high school educational experience and prepare them to select their courses in the upcoming weeks for the next school year.
Highlighted programs of study were teaching and training, design and multimedia arts, programming and software development, plant science, applied agriculture engineering, as well as industry welding and refining and chemical processes (instrumentation & electrical) through a partnership with the CRAFT Training Center in Calallen, construction technology and healthcare diagnostics (phlebotomy and certified medical assistant) offered in collaboration with Del Mar College, and finally an array of dual-credit courses through Coastal Bend College.
Students will be choosing their course offerings through March 4.
Parents with questions related to next year’s course offerings can call (361) 543-4518, and ask for Dr. Chantel Schulz.
Information provided by Woodsboro ISD
Superintendent
David Segers