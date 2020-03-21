Woodsboro students win at UIL meet

Woodsboro Junior Hisgh School students who participated in the district meet in Falls City were (pictured, back row from left): Kira Meacham, John Arnim, Braden Briseno, Luke Poland, Katie Fricks and Derrick Perez; second row: Remi Bolcik, Gage Veselka, Tag Silvas, Faith Arnold and Aariyana Saldivar; kneeling: Tayden Grimes, Jayden Bhakta, Jaqulynn Tully and Kylie Collins. Stella Mcllwaine was not availabale for the photograph. (Richard Fierova photo)