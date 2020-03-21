Woodsboro students win at UIL meet

FALLS CITY – Thirty-two students from Woodsboro Junior High School competed in the district University Interscholastic League meet in Falls City Wednesday, Jan. 15, bringing home a total of 26 awards.
Seventh grade students placed in the following events: Spelling – Aariyana Saldivar, fourth and Katie Fricks, fifth; Mathematics – Jayden Bhakta, fourth; Calculator – Kylie Collins, fifth; Editorial Writing – Tayden Grimes, fifth and Bhakta, fourth; Social Studies – Fricks, fourth; Oral Reading – Jaqulynn Tully, first and Remi Bolcik, second; Impromptu Speaking – Tully, first; and Science I – Bhakta, third.
Eighth grade students received awards in the following events: Ready Writing – Faith Arnold, fifth; Editorial Writing – Gage Veselka, fourth; Maps, Graphics and Charts – Veselka, third and Arnold, sixth; Music Memory – Derrick Perez, sixth; Science II – Veselka, third and Stella McIllwain, sixth; Chess Puzzle – Braden Briseno, second and the team of Briseno, Tagg Silvas and John Arnim, third; Mathematics – Luke Poland, third; Social Studies – Veselka, second and McIllwain, third; and Number Sense – Luke Poland, second.