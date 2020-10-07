WOODSBORO – The next step in plans to build a new subdivision in Woodsboro to replace homes damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey took place on Sept. 23 with a groundbreaking on the property where the houses will soon be built.
The subdivision has been named Tierra de Esperanza, which is Spanish for Land of Hope. It will feature 23 new homes for those hoping to rebuild their lives and emerge from the destruction caused by the hurricane which devastated portions of Refugio County and the Coastal Bend in August 2017.
Following up on an announcement made to the Refugio County Commissioners Court in August, the groundbreaking ceremony helped to set in motion an important stride forward to grant help to many area residents who were significantly impacted by the storm and its aftermath.
The project is a joint venture involving several organizations, including the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Disaster Aid of Ohio, Mennonite Disaster Service, Rebuild Texas, the Refugio County Community Development Foundation, Week of Compassion, the town of Woodsboro and the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
These groups have partnered to raise $2.3 million for the subdivision. Volunteers from Disaster Aid of Ohio will be building the houses.
The homes will be located on 3.6 acres of land between Celica and Pugh streets and North Sixth and Quintero streets.
“This undeveloped area will be transformed into a community of 23 homes and will improve the livelihood of many,” said Woodsboro Mayor Kay Roach.
“We’re really grateful to everyone for giving us the opportunity to do this.”
“These are replacement homes for those who had their homes damaged or destroyed by Harvey. I’m really excited about it. This will be a great thing for our community.”
The homes will have either two bedrooms and one bath or three bedrooms and two baths depending on family size. Each home will be windstorm certified and built to specifications that will help it better withstand coastal storms.
Plans are for the subdivision to be completed by May 2021.
Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke, who is a resident of Woodsboro, expressed his support for the subdivision.
“As a region, we have to continue to find ways to make our communities more resilient to weather the next storm,” he said. “This project means everything to county residents.
“Putting people back in their homes and giving them hope is heartwarming. I can’t thank all these organizations enough.”
The Woodsboro subdivision is one of many efforts made by the CBDRG to help people across the region recover from Hurricane Harvey.
“Over the past three years, we have seen so many people come together from near and far to help someone they don’t even know recover from the wreckage caused by Hurricane Harvey,” said Christopher Brandt, executive director of the nonprofit organization. “Tierra de Esperanza translates from Spanish to Land of Hope, and that’s what we’re hoping to do in Woodsboro – provide hope to the community.”
CBDRG and its partners have spent $7.4 million to build 49 new homes, replaced 67 manufactured homes and made major repairs to another 152 structures throughout the region, including another subdivision located in the Victoria County community of Bloomington.
