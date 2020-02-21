Woodsboro woman enjoys new home sweet home

WOODSBORO – From the despair of sleeping in a moldy room in the corner of a house severely damaged by a falling tree during Hurricane Harvey to the radiant joy of receiving the keys to a brand new house, Dalia Briseno has experienced an emotional rollercoaster ride over the past 30 months.
Briseno was given the keys to her new home by the members of the Golden Crescent branch of Habitat for Humanity, based in Victoria. She and her fiancé, Macario Alvarez, enjoyed a sweet Valentine’s gift of a lifetime when she signed the paperwork making the transfer of ownership official.
It was the end of a long process that began with Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
“A tree fell on the roof and I was only able to live in one room of the house,” Briseno said. “That one room had to be my bedroom, living room and kitchen. I had to cook outside, and I had mold all over the walls.”
She often snuggled down with three of her grandchildren in that one room, and despite the limited space, they set up three televisions there so that each of them could have their own video game system going at the same time, she said.
“The house was built in 1932, and I had memories of my kids being here, and so many wonderful family holidays. It was so tough when the tree hit the roof, because the damage was overwhelming. But we still had each other.
“I was here in the house during the hurricane, and I really felt like the house was going to levitate. It was horrible, horrible, horrible, but I’m glad I stayed.”
That house was demolished in September 2019, and Briseno moved to a small recreational vehicle during the construction process.
“This is very exciting, but I really had mixed emotions when I saw the house coming down,” she said. “But then I started to feel like everything was all right once the new house was finished. We’re finally here!”
She is excited that those three grandchildren who stayed with her frequently in that tiny one-room living space will now get to enjoy the benefits — and space — of a new home.
“My granddaughter Madison is 9, and my grandsons Brody and Zaiden are 11 and 14,” Briseno said. “They go to school in Woodsboro.”
Because they were in school, they had to miss the ceremony in which she got her keys, but she said they are eager to enjoy the new house.
“They’ve looked in the windows and picked out the spots where they plan to put their TVs,” Briseno said. “We are ready to make some new memories at this house and to celebrate our holidays here.”
Ashley Jett, a Habitat for Humanity representative who helped coordinate the building process, said Briseno’s home was a notable one for the organization.