A 58-year-old Victoria man was killed and a 56-year-old Woodsboro woman injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Jan. 20 that occurred at approximately 7:09 a.m. on U.S. Highway 183 in Goliad County.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Ruben San Miguel, Douglas Raymond Corrigan was pronounced dead at the scene by Goliad County Justice of the Peace Susan Moore.
Injured in the wreck, which occurred approximately 5 1/2 miles north of Goliad, was Barbara Lynne Hunt, who was transported by Goliad EMS to Cuero Regional Hospital. Hunt was listed in stable condition, according to San Miguel.
According to investigators at the scene, Corrigan’s 2002 Ford F150 pickup was traveling south and crossed the centerline, crashing head-on with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup traveling north and operated by Hunt.
Corrigan’s pickup skidded before overturning. Corrigan was not wearing a seatbelt, according to San Miguel.