As of March 20, all Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend offices have been temporarily closed to the public. This includes WFSCB Career Centers in Alice, Beeville, Corpus Christi, Falfurrias, Kingsville and Sinton.
This step was taken to comply with recommendations for small group gatherings and safe social distancing.
Workforce Career Center staff is available to serve customers by telephone, e-mail or online. They can be contacted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday though Friday at 361-882-7491.
Unemployment insurance benefits information can be found on the Texas Workforce Commission website for job seekers and for employers. Visit https://lnkd.in/ew7eudx to file for unemployment benefits.
For customers who participate in the TWC subsidized child care program, the commission has determined that children may accrue absences without impacting ongoing eligibility for services. Visit the TWC website for information about child care.