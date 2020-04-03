Wreck kills pedestrian

REFUGIO COUNTY - A Houston-area man walking along U.S. Highway 77 was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer about five miles north of Refugio on March 24, according to law enforcement.
Rayhaan Traboulay, 36, was standing near the driver’s side door next to his 2013 Hyundai Elantra about 5 a.m. when his car had run out of gas, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
An investigation revealed that a 2007 Kenworth tractor semi-trailer was traveling south on Highway 77 when the accident occurred, the DPS report said.