Wright to run

REFUGIO – Refugio chiropractor Dr. Gary Wright announced he is running for the position of Refugio County commissioner, Precinct 3/3A in the March 3 Republican Primary.
“Having been born and raised in Refugio, I feel a great desire to serve and give back to a community that has given me so much opportunity and support,” Wright said.
Among Wright’s experience are 15 years as a board member of the Refugio Groundwater Conservation District, currently serving as vice president.
He also was a trustee in the Refugio school district for six years; a Refugio County Appraisal District board member for two terms; and the Republican Party chairman for Precinct 3/3A in 2016.
Wright also serves as a member of Joy Ministries, serving as youth pastor for the past seven years.
“I have a successful chiropractic practice in Refugio and have served in this capacity for 22 years,” he said.
“I will have been in private practice for 25 years this December,” he added.
Wright said he had two primary goals if elected. He wants to maintain the roads and bridges in the county “in such a way that makes our county proud.”
Also, he said he wants to represent the interest of his constituents in the commissioners court, bringing “mindful handling of county tax dollars and resources.”
He said, “I would appreciate the community’s support when considering a candidate for county commissioner, Precinct 3/3A and would be happy to answer any questions regarding my qualifications.”