Xi Kappa Chi to hold fundraiser

Refugio – Members of the Xi Kappa Chi X3198 sorority will raffle a rustic patio cooler filled with a variety of items at the Refugio County Fair this year.
A table will be set up in the Refugio Expo Center from 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26, to 8 p.m. Friday, March 27, when the drawing will be held.
Tickets may be purchased at the expo center, Britt’s Floral or from sorority members. Those interested in purchasing tickets can contact Jane Fischer at 361-526-4171.
This raffle is the sorority’s fundraiser for the year. The sorority assists members of the community who have specific needs at Thanksgiving, Christmas and through-out the year.
The raffle basket this year is themed “20 Items for 2020.” Items included are a patio cooler with tickets to the Hooks baseball games, fishing pole, stocked tackle box, 2020 t-shirts, 20 $1 bills, 20 canned sodas, $20 gift card to Whataburger with a Whataburger tumbler, mani/pedi gift certificate, 20 home spa items, $75 gift certificate to Tuttle’s, bird house, jigsaw puzzle, 20 gel pens with coloring books, $20 gift certificate to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 2020 calendar and journal, personal shade tent, cascarones, cookies and homemade jelly.