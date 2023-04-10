Youth shine at 2023 Refugio County Fair

Bentli Levien poses with her grand champion steer. (Photo courtesy of Refugio County Fair Association)

The 2023 Refugio County Fair generated over a half-million dollars for county youth.

According to the Refugio County Fair Association, approximately $548,000 was raised from the youth livestock auctions. The new commercial heifer show and sale totaled $100,000 with nine exhibitors showing a combined 15 pens of heifer pairs.

Bentli Levien exhibited the grand champion and reserve champion steers. Her grand champion steer sold for $18,950, and her reserve champion steer went for $7,500.

Dakota Nixon’s grand champion hog sold for $16,150, while Thomas Barber’s grand champion broilers went for $11,350 at auction.

Conner Speis earned $11,000 for his grand champion lamb, $4,150 for his grand champion turkey, and $2,600 for his reserve champion turkey.

Phoenix Mascorro’s grand champion goat collected her $8,550, and Eliza Rozacky earned $4,700 for her grand champion rabbits.

Sydney Arredondo exhibited the reserve champion lamb that was auctioned for $9,999. She also exhibited the reserve champion heifers, which earned her $10,000.

Kadence Brown collected $16,400 for her reserve champion hog, and Kaygen Lewis received $7,742 for reserve champion goat.

Sara Henning’s reserve champion broilers sold for $4,725, and Kassidy Solomon’s reserve champion rabbits went for $4,699.

Brazos Walker received $7,000 for his pair of grand champion commercial heifers.

See the complete buyer’s list at MySouTex.com.

•cslavik@mysoutex.com•

