Youth shine at 2023 Refugio County Fair

The 2023 Refugio County Fair generated over a half-million dollars for county youth.
According to the Refugio County Fair Association, approximately $548,000 was raised from the youth livestock auctions. The new commercial heifer show and sale totaled $100,000 with nine exhibitors showing a combined 15 pens of heifer pairs.
Bentli Levien exhibited the grand champion and reserve champion steers. Her grand champion steer sold for $18,950, and her reserve champion steer went for $7,500.
Dakota Nixon’s grand champion hog sold for $16,150, while Thomas Barber’s grand champion broilers went for $11,350 at auction.
Conner Speis earned $11,000 for his grand champion lamb, $4,150 for his grand champion turkey, and $2,600 for his reserve champion turkey.
Phoenix Mascorro’s grand champion goat collected her $8,550, and Eliza Rozacky earned $4,700 for her grand champion rabbits.
Sydney Arredondo exhibited the reserve champion lamb that was auctioned for $9,999. She also exhibited the reserve champion heifers, which earned her $10,000.
Kadence Brown collected $16,400 for her reserve champion hog, and Kaygen Lewis received $7,742 for reserve champion goat.
Sara Henning’s reserve champion broilers sold for $4,725, and Kassidy Solomon’s reserve champion rabbits went for $4,699.
Brazos Walker received $7,000 for his pair of grand champion commercial heifers.
See the complete buyer’s list at MySouTex.com.
