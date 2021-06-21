No shortage of celebration for Kay family

With Refugio native, Jeffery Kay and two of his sons all graduating, with honors, within a three-week time frame this spring, there was certainly no shortage of pomp and circumstance in the household.
Kay, the son of the late James and Mary L. Kay, was a member of the RHS class of 1974. He now makes his home in Yuma, Arizona.
He was a stellar athlete during his years at RHS as a member of the track, baseball and basketball teams all four years.
Kay graduated from Northern Arizona University with a master’s degree in special education during a virtual commencement exercise Friday, April 30.
He is currently employed as a special education teacher at Gila Ridge High School in Yuma.
On that same day, from the same college, his son Jonathan received his bachelor’s degree in environmental sustainability. He plans to pursue a career in water conservation.
The father-son duo was able to attend classes at the university in person until the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining classes were completed virtually.
Three weeks later, on Friday, May 21, another son, Jamison, graduated from Gila Ridge High School in Yuma, during an in-person ceremony. Also, on that day he signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.
After high school the senior Kay always had plans to earn a college degree. However, he credits his wife, Tamara, with being the inspiration he needed to pursue his bachelor’s degree. He began that journey in 1998 and received his degree from the University of Phoenix-Houston in 2003.
At the time he was working for the Coca Cola Company in Houston where he was employed for 25 years before spending two years at Coca Cola in San Antonio. Then in 2005 he became the district sales manager at Yuma Coca Cola. He remained in that position for ten and a half years.
In 2016 Kay made a career change, also inspired by his wife, and stepped into the field of special education. That career move motivated him to earn his master’s in special education.
When asked if he felt that he was being a role model for his children he stated, “Yes, I have been a role model for all of my children. Even though I have been a star athlete, pursuing an education sets the standard for a successful career in life.
“Being a parent to your children, you must lead them in the right direction. My wife and my boys know that Dad wants nothing but the best from them. Parents must lead their children in the correct path.”
The other college graduate in the house, Jonathan, expressed that he has always had an interest in studying the environment and pursuing a degree in that field.
He added, “On a side note my dad pushed me to get my degree so I would be able to provide for my family in the future.”
In speaking of the experience of graduating along with his father and older brother, Jamison said, “This was a big moment in our house. “Jonny” and Dad were working very hard to reach their goals getting a master’s and bachelor’s degree.
“Jonathan and I are four years apart. So, in receiving my high school diploma the same year was cool.”
The eldest son of the family, Justin, has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches. He is the CEO of a wealth management company and resides in Colorado.
•bmartin@mysoutex.com•