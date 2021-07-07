This recipe was submitted by Doris’ granddaughter, Jamie Foutz. She said, “This recipe is nice and cold for summer time. It has been a family favorite for years.
“ ‘Nonie’ tried it for the first time this past year when I made it for Thanksgiving and said it was a must for Christmas dinner, too.”
Strawberry Salad
• 1 large box of strawberry Jello
• 1 large can of drained crushed pineapple (save the juice for the jello prep)
• 3 bananas peeled and mashed
• I cup chopped pecans
• 1 carton of frozen strawberries
• 1 16 oz. container of sour cream
Make the jello according to the package instructions (replacing the cold water with the drained pineapple juice). Pour warm Jello over the frozen strawberries and let thaw.
Once thawed, add crushed pineapple, bananas and pecans and stir well.
Pour half of the Jello mixtire into a small casserole dish and let set in the fridge. Once firm, pour the entire container of sour cream on top and spread until completely covered. Pour the remaining Jello mixture over the sour cream and place back in the fridge to set completely. Once set, enjoy!
Cooks Note: I use a 6x11 inch Pyrex casserole dish.