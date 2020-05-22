Aaron Houston, 65, of Woodsboro, passed away May 20, 2020. He was born October 24, 1954 in Gonzales County.
Coach Houston is survived by his sister Betty (James) Gaddis of Kingsville, TX. 2 nephews and a niece.
Pallbearers will be Quinton Burns, Garrett Burns, Brett Lopez, Jesus Garcia, Ty Bell, Roel Flores, Richard Steik and Ronnie Steik.
A visitation will be Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Graveside services will be Monday, May 25, 2020, at LaRosa Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. followed by Memorial services at Woodsboro Eagle Football Stadium at 11:00 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Coach Houston Good Enough is not Good Enough Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 90, Woodsboro, Texas 78393.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 Ph. (361)526-4334
