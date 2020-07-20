Escamilla
Refugio – Adan Escamilla, 69, passed away July 19, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Celinda Escamilla; sons, Jerry Hernandez and Samson Hernandez; daughters, Savannah Mendez, Celinda Hernandez and Ashley Guerra; and grandchildren, Harley Mendez, Lauryn Lynn and Princess Mendez.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22 at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
