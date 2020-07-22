Refugio – Adan Garcia Canchola, Sr. passed away July 21, 2020. He was born March 13, 1931, to the late Esiquiel “Johnny” Canchola and Maria Garcia Canchola.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Mary Ann Carrera Canchola. He is survived by his son, Adan Canchola, Jr. of Refugio; daughters, Janie Canchola of Refugio, Pat Canchola of Refugio, Tina Vela of Manor and JoAnn Borden of Victoria; sister, Eva Porras of Corpus Christi; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited Friday July 24, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377; 361-526-4334.
Moore Funeral Home
