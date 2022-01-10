Adela Maria Love, 96, passed away January 9, 2022. She was born August 22, 1925, in Refugio, Texas to the late Manuel and Isabel Vela.
She is survived by her husband, M.C. Love of Refugio; daughters, Lisa Hinton, Diana Van Dyke, Bebe Castellano, Cindy Mastrantonio, Stephanie Love, Amber Love Kaufold; sons, John Love and Mitch Love; 18 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 10:00.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio,Texas 78377 361-526-4334