Albert Hamilton Van Ness Jr. born May 2, 1937, went home to be with the Lord on April 13, 2023. He is the son of the late Albert H. and Madie Hobbs Van Ness. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Wilson Van Ness of 62 years and his children Albert Jr. “Bubba” and Julie Van Ness, Lynette and Bernie Markert, Steven and Cecilia Van Ness, and Justin and Jessica Van Ness. Grandchildren Cole Van Ness, Brooke and Bobby Zipprian, Meagan and Jeremy Bratz, Lyndsay and Morgan Lamprecht, Stacey and Travis Windhorst, Justine Van Ness, Steven Jr. and Juliette Van Ness, Jacob Van Ness and the late Vanessa Van Ness. Great grandchildren Colt and Halle Zipprian, Claira and Dellin Bratz, and Steven, Logan and Jaxson Windhorst.
Albert grew up in Taft, Tx and resided in Refugio, Tx. He served in the US Navy on the USS Boxer CV-21. He worked for Pennzoil in Refugio for 30 years. He was an avid fisherman, loved camping with his family and friends and loved his bowling leagues. He had the best laugh, was a friend to many, never turned down a hot cup of coffee, told the greatest stories, and never, ever met a stranger, ever! He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren more than anything in the world and he made sure they knew it every day of his life.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations to Hospice of South Texas or Blanconia Baptist Church.
Celebration of Life to take place at Blanconia Baptist Church on Saturday April 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Meal to follow for family and friends.
398 FM 2441 N Beeville, Tx 78102