Albert Leonard Duncan, 74, passed away December 12, 2021. He was born November 25, 1947, in Hidalgo County to the late Herbert and Persia Duncan. Albert worked in the oilfield, traveled all across the state with his dad and after he retired, he worked as a security guard for the Port of Corpus Christi.
He is survived by his sister, Joyce Josephine Bass of Refugio; nieces, April Bass, Sherrie Bass, Carrie Bass; and great-nieces, Cassandra Cao, Chelse Cao; and a great-great niece, Luna Harris.
Graveside services and burial will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, Oakwood Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377; 361-526-4334.