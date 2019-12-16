Albert Rankin, 91, of Woodsboro, passed away Dec. 12, 2019 at his home.
Al worked for South Western Bell Telephone for 35 years, in Corpus Chrsti, Portland, Devine and retired in Woodsboro. In 1953 he married Floy Gamblin and they had four children. Al enjoyed hunting, fishing, family camping and the two enjoyed traveling in the motorhome.
Al Rankin was preceded in death by his parents, Lilly and Sam Rankin: his wife, Flo; his daughter, Janet; and his son, Randy.
Al is survived by his daughter, Diane and son Doug and their spouses Artie and Angela. Al’s family tree includes 6 grandkids and 9 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 Moore Funeral Home chapel from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A funeral service was held with friends and family on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, Moore Funeral Home chapel at 2 p.m. Burial followed at LaRosa Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, (361)526-4334
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.