Alejandra Arzola, 90, passed away June 27, 2022. She was born April 24, 1932 in Refugio, Tx to the late Carlos and Leonarda Hernandez.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Alberto Arzola, Jr.
Alejandra is survived by her sons, Margarito (Carmen) Arzola of Bayside, Jorge (Maka) Arzola of New Mexico, Henry (Corena) Arzola of Woodsboro, Juan Ruben (Verna) Arzola of Bayside, Joe Luis Arzola of Refugio, Arnulfo Arzola of Bayside and Cornelio (Rolinda) Arzola of Corpus Christi; daughters, Maria Alejandra Arzola of Woodsboro, Natalia Arzola of Miranda City, Tx, Diana (James) Arzola of Bayside and Lorena (James) Dyche of Bayside; brother, Carlos Hernandez Jr. of Bayside; sisters, Santos Maria Jaramillo of Corpus Christi and Juanita (Gregorio) Montemayor of Bayside; 46 grandchildren, 87 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Gabriel Lopez, Shawn Lee Anderson, Joe Luis Arzola Jr., Juan Ruben Arzola Jr., Ruven Garcia Jr. and Steven Andrew Arzola.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022, Moore Funeral Home chapel from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Services will be Friday, July 1, 2022, Moore Funeral Home chapel at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Old St. Mary’s Cemetery – Bayside, Tx.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334