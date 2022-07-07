Alejandra Hernandez Arzola, 90, died Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born April 24, 1932 to Carlos and Leonarda Hernandez of Bayside.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alberto Arzola, Sr.; and son, Alberto Arzola, Jr.
Alejandra is survived by her sons, Margarito (Carmen) Arzola of Bayside, Jorge (Maka) Arzola of Espanola, NM, Henry (Corena) Arzola of Woodsboro, Juan Ruben (Verna) Arzola of Bayside, Jose Luis Arzola of Refugio, Arnulfo Arzola of Bayside and Cornelio (Rolinda) Arzola of Corpus Christi; daughters, Maria Alejandra Lopez of Woodsboro, Natalia Arzola of Mirando City, Diana (James) Arzola of Bayside, and Lorena (James) Dyche of Bayside; brother, Carlos (Severita) Hernandez, Jr. of Bayside; sisters, Santos Maria Jaramillo of Corpus Christi and Juanita (Gregorio) Montemayor of Bayside; 47 grandchildren, 87 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Gabriel Lopez, Shawn Lee Anderson, Jose Luis Arzola, Jr., Juan Ruben Arzola, Jr., Ruven Garcia, Jr., and Steven Andrew Arzola.
Visitation was Thursday, June 30, 2022, Moore Funeral Home chapel from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Services were Friday, July 1, 2022, Moore Funeral Home chapel at 10:00 a.m. with burial following at Old St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bayside, Texas.