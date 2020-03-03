Alesia Hernandez, 80, of Refugio, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Mrs. Hernandez was born Sept. 22, 1939, in Refugio.
She is survived by her sons, Noel Hernandez, Rene (Eva) Hernandez, Oscar John (Mona) Hernandez and Gary (Yesenia) Hernandez; daughter, Christy Hernandez; brothers, Angel Hernandez Sr., Tony Hernandez, Pete Hernandez Jr. and Steve Hernandez; sisters , Carmen Doughty, Josephine Lopez and Doris Hernandez; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Moore Funeral Home chapel. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Refugio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.