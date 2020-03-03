Alesia Hernandez

Alesia Hernandez, 80, of Refugio, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. 

Mrs. Hernandez was born Sept. 22, 1939, in Refugio. 

She is survived by her sons, Noel Hernandez, Rene (Eva) Hernandez, Oscar John (Mona) Hernandez and  Gary (Yesenia) Hernandez; daughter, Christy Hernandez; brothers, Angel Hernandez Sr., Tony Hernandez, Pete Hernandez Jr. and Steve Hernandez; sisters , Carmen Doughty, Josephine Lopez and Doris Hernandez; eight  grandchildren; and four  great-grandchildren. 

A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Moore Funeral Home chapel. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery. 

Arrangements are under the direction of  Moore Funeral Home, Refugio.

