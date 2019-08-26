Alpha Jean Polk, 81, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Ms. Polk was born March 25, 1938, in Austwell to Clarence and Fannie Duke. She was a member of First Church of God. Her hobbies were working in the church, playing the piano and baking.
Survivors include a daughter, Gwenda (Brian) Washington; three grandchildren, Iryenick, Jasmine and Michai Washington; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Burial will follow at Austwell Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Refugio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.