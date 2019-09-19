Amber Marie Solansky, 33, of Refugio, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
Mrs. Solansky was born May 24, 1986, to John David Atchison and Brenda Featherston.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Survivors include her father; her husband, Larry Solansky of Refugio; a son, Johnathan Solansky of Refugio; three daughters, Heather Belle Solansky, Alice Marie Solansky and Autumn Rose Solansky, all of Refugio; brothers, Clayton Digel and James Digel; uncle, Bobby Featherston; aunt, Sheryl Featherston; and two cousins.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
We are so deeply saddened by the loss of Amber and are thinking of her 4 children during this difficult time. We pray for peace and understanding. All of us at Service Dogs by SDWR,
Larry, Heather, Johnathon, Alice & Autumn,
I am so very sorry for your loss. Amber had the most forgiving heart & loved her children fiercely. I was blessed to call her my friend. I miss her dearly & will continue to pray for each of you.
XOXO Kathy Hughes
