Andrea Marquetta Kurz (Quetta), of Woodsboro, Tx, died Friday January 27th, 2023. Andrea was born October 6th, 1963, in St. Helen’s Oregon to Alvin Carl Ellenwood Jr. and Claudia Ellenwood.
Andrea graduated from Yoncalla High School in 1981 and would later attend Texas A&M Corpus Christi, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Her hobbies included gardening, hiking, dancing, and running track. She loved to eat Mexican food, and some of her favorite music included the bands Nickelback, The Eagles, and 3 Doors Down. She was a fighter of life, especially towards the end of her life, and she always stood up for and helped her family no matter what the case may have been. Her two sons were her pride and joy and she loved to spend time with friends and family. Her favorite instrument was the flute, which she learned to play in high school, and she always spoke of how much she enjoyed her home state of Oregon.
She taught as a school teacher in Taft and Refugio, Texas for a total of 7 years, and she ended her work career working with a great company called Conduent, a customer service provider. She was best known for her positive attitude, being a hard worker, her ability to persevere over tough obstacles in life, her kind and loving heart, and would do anything for the family members she loved.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Alvin and Claudia Ellenwood; sister, Anita Pierce; and brother, Jeff Ellenwood. Survivors include her two sons and husband, Conner Staton, Roland Jared Jaso, and Robert Kurz. Other survivors: Dely Staton (daughter-in-law), Daniel Staton (grandchild), Dominik Staton (grandchild), Jazlynn Staton (grandchild), Brian Anguiano (grandchild), Hailey Andrade (grandchild), Jeanette Ellenwood (sister), Alvin Carl Ellenwood IV (brother).
Memorial services will be held from 2 - 4 p.m., February 26th , at Padilla Hall (246 Fairgrounds Rd. Refugio, Tx 78377).