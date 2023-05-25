Long time Aransas Pass resident Annita West passed on the 22 of May, 2023, peacefully at home after a long illness.
Born in Robinson Illinois June 21, 1943 to Gerald and Margaret Bryan, Annita graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Master’s degree in Education and taught many years in Illinois and Refugio, Texas, retiring from Portland High School.
Annita married Charles (Chuck) West in 1964 and is survived by Chuck, a son Dan, a daughter Cory, a sister Nancy, two brothers Greg and Richard, three grandchildren Linsey, Scott and Ashley, two great grandchildren Sean and Grant, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial may be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.