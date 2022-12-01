Anuncia “Ann” Gonzales of Woodsboro, TX, passed away at the age of 82 on November 21, 2022.
She will be profoundly missed by her husband of 54 years, Richard Gonzales; son, Richard Gonzales; daughter, Rachel Bunker and son-in-law, Bret; grandchildren, Michael Zampikos, Gabriella Bunker, and Andrew Gonzales; sister, San Juana Yanez Armstrong; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Anuncia worked for Woodsboro Independent School District for over 30 years. She was a teaching assistant at the junior high and then kindergarten before becoming the junior high librarian until her retirement. She will be remembered for her strong work ethic, being humble of heart, and giving to those who were without. Anuncia’s greatest gift to all who knew her were her acts of service. Her most joyous and cherished moments were spent with her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Louisa Yanez; her brothers, Mariano Yanez, Jesus Yanez, Louis Yanez, and Trinidad Yanez; and her sisters, Guadalupe Tapia and Madalena Gomez.
A funeral mass is tentatively planned for December 10, 2022, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Woodsboro. The most recent service information will be available at the Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services website https://www.bradshawcarter.com/tributes/Anuncia-Gonzales