Arletta Ruth Tompkins died on November 18, after a brief illness. Born February 13, 1954, to John C. and Ruth Tompkins, she was the salutatorian of the 1972 class of Refugio High School. She graduated from Trinity University with a Master’s Degree in Hospital Administration and was working as the academic advising coordinator for the Petroleum Engineering Department of the University of Texas.
Arletta was preceded in death by her son, Eric Tompkins-Berry; and father, John C. Tompkins.
She leaves behind her husband, Gary Berry; son, Michael Berry; mother, Ruth Tompkins; sisters, Cheryl Hubbard and Linda Baldwin; brothers, Charles Tompkins and Joel Tompkins; and grandchildren, Quintin Berry, Finnian Berry and Isla Berry.
A memorial for Eric and Arletta was held on December 5, in Austin, Texas, where she lived for the past 38 years.