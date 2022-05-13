Refugio - Heaven opened its doors to the best COWBOY who ever lived on May 10, 2022. Ascencion R. Campos was born in Beeville TX on May 30, 1935 to the late Miguel and Ysavel Campos.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Thelma Garcia; parents, and siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Matilda Campos; daughters, Paula Sandvig (Kyle), Renee Cantu (Johnny); 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Moore Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Rosary tol be recited at 7:00 p.m. The church services will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, followed by graveside ceremony at Blanconia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren: Liza Campos, Ryan Edison, Justin Kret, Trey Garza, Dalton Sandvig, Kristopher Campos. Honorary pallbearers: Kyle Sandvig, Guadalupe Dominguez, Johnny Longoria, Jay Campos, Mingo Campos, Steve Rodriguez.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.