Aurora M. Arzola, 77, of Woodsboro, passed away May 11, 2020. She was born October 31, 1942 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Frank and Marina Mendez.
Aurora is preceded in death by her husband, Tomas Arzola; daughter, Elizabeth; brothers, Oscar Mendez, Frank Mendez and Juan Mendez.
Survivors include her daughters, Melissa Zapata of Rosharon and Velma Vela of Houston; sons, Julio Arzola of Houston, Daniel Arzola of Spring and Thomas Arzola of Houston; brothers, Robert Mendez of Woodsboro, Jimmy Mendez of Woodsboro and Gilbert Mendez of Woodsboro; sisters, Ninfa Escamilla of Ganado and Margaret Ortega of Woodsboro; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be Thursday, May 14, 2020, Moore Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Mass will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, St. Therese Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
