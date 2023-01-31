Barbara Ruth Sheive, born on Oct 1,1955 in Falfurrias, Tx to parents Virgie and David Lauderback, age 67, passed away on January 27, 2023, in San Antonio, Tx.
She is survived by her daughter, Aliea Duncan and son in law, Ryan Duncan; stepdaughter, Kerry Cobb, and grandchildren, Nathaniel Sheive, Brittany Olson and Krysten Gonzales.
Barbara was a nurse at Refugio County Memorial Hospital for 44 years and was very proud of her career. While working there she made so many friends that became family. Her hospital family will miss her greatly. She was very caring, and she loved with all her heart. She was the type of person that would give you her last dollar and will be missed deeply in the community. Above all else, Barbara loved her family more than anything and fought to the end to spend a little more time with them.
Visitation will be held at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Tx between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday February 2nd. The funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. on February 3rd in Refugio, Tx followed by the burial at LA Rosa Cemetery in Woodsboro, Tx.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home