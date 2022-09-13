Beatrice Morales Garcia, 90, passed away September 9, 2022. She was born February 17, 1932, in Laredo, Texas.
Survived by her sons Martin Garcia, Jr., Johnny (Marina) Garcia, Paul Garcia, Manuel (Julie) Garcia, Max (Alice) Garcia and Jesse Garcia; daughters Gloria (Randy) Russell, Irene Vega, Delia Garcia and Maria (Ernest Ortega) Grasham; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Garcia, Jr., Stephen Garcia, Michael Garcia, Jaimie Grasham, Randy Garcia and Bryan Stewart.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Moore Funeral Home Chapel followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022 St. Therese Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery – Woodsboro, Texas.
Services by Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361) 526-4334.