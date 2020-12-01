Beatriz “Betty” Dominga Rodriguez Espinosa passed on peacefully and quietly at home Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020. She was born on Sunday, June 3, 1923 to Mauricio and Narcisa “Nancy” Rodriguez in McQueeney, Texas and moved with her extended Rodriguez family to the Dahmann Farm in Bonnie View that same year.
She married Juan Espinosa on June 9, 1946. While she may have become a city gal, she was always a farm girl at heart.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Angelita Rodriguez, Leonor Casarez, Raymond Rodriguez, Claudio Rodriguez and Mauricio Rodriguez Jr.; her husband; daughter, Beatrice “Bea’ Elvira Vega; son, Peter Maurice Espinosa; granddaughter, Joann Vega; and great- granddaughter, Samantha Marie Vega.
Betty worked at the rectory of St Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church for many years and with many priests. She also cooked at Raymond’s Café, City Café and Schlabach’s BBQ. She threw the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, both morning and evening. She cleaned homes for many families in Woodsboro as well as the Methodist Church. She was an accomplished seamstress who sewed for many of the families of Woodsboro, always without a pattern.
However, her employment does not really reflect this woman’s legacy of compassion, caring and sharing. She took in children before CPS was ever created and fed any who entered her home. A devout Catholic, she suffered all her life from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis but that did not stop her from kneeling to pray. She forgave continuously and never judged. She never let worries rob her of sleep, always saying she could pick up the problems in the morning and deal with them then. She cared for a disabled husband who could try the patience of Job and cared for her elderly mother until her death as well as her mother-in-law, who suffered from a disease that would have repelled many.
Betty is survived by son-in-law Bobby Vega; daughter, Linda (Steve) Mason; son, John (Becky) Espinosa; grandchildren, Robert (Liza) Vega, Becky (Victor) Olvera, David Daniel (Jennifer) Garza, John (Tisha) Mason, Jessica (Ronald) Escamilla, Charlie (Veronica) Mead, Steven Garza, Pablo Silvas, Reno Vega, Ethan and John Leland Espinosa, 34 great grandchildren, 19 great-great grandchildren; and her orange cat Tom.
Betty was never placed in a nursing home and she remained in our home because of the wonderful care provided by Gina Valenzuela and Leslie Perez, sisters whose mother came to life in my mother’s tales. She would sing and tell tales and make everyone laugh with her wicked and dry sense of humor. In the last four years when her health was more challenged, she was also cared for by Monica Trevino, Yvonne Tanguma, Desiree Nesloney, grandson Charlie, her great-grand-daughter Bertie Vega and her great-grandson Santiago Garcia. We all thank you and are forever grateful for your assistance in keeping her home.
Rosary was recited on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas. Funeral Mass was celebrated by Father Victor Ponnuswamy at 10 a.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at St Therese of the Little Flower, 315 Pugh St, Woodsboro, Texas.
Pallbearers were her grandsons Robert, David, Charlie, Reno, Ethan and John Leland. Honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren Becky, John M, Jessica and Pablo.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, TX 78377, 361-526-4334.
