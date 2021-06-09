Betty Lee Burke Williams, 97, of Woodsboro, passed away June 7, 2021. She was born November 25, 1923, in Morrilton, Arkansas, to Ozzie Frank Isaac and Malissa Lee Bradford Burke.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Zack Ross Williams; three great-grandchildren, Alexis Landgraf, Ashley Landgraf and Katlyn Osborne; and sister, Lynell Burke Parkinson.
She is survived by her son, Ralph Lewis Williams (Andra) of Gunter; daughters, Betty Katherine Williams Floyd (Richard) of Aransas Pass and Malissa Jane Williams of Yoakum; brother, Jimmy Mack Burke (Katy) of Harlingen; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandson.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Moore Funeral Home. Services will be held there at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 with Pastor Christopher Heinold and Dr. Jimmy Arnold officiating. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery in Woodsboro.
Service entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377.