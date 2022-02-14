Billie Juanell Hutchins Durnan, 87, of Bayside, Texas died Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Victoria, Texas. Mrs. Durnan was born February 28, 1934 in Stephenville, Erath County, Texas to Ruby Whynama (Pendleton) Hutchins and William Henry Hutchins Jr. She attended high school in Nordheim, Texas. She went to Texas Lutheran College, Victoria College and Texas A & I University. She received degrees in English and Psychology. She held many jobs in her life and belonged to many organizations ranging from Beta Sigma Phi, chamber of commerce, Cotulla Record newspaper editor, DJ in Falfurias, Texas and Wharton, Texas, salesperson at Sears Home & Garden, election judge in Bayside, Texas, and was a notary public to her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, second husband, Daniel D. Durnan, first husband, Stephen E. Schroeder, and third husband Carl T. Hester.
Survivors include: her brother, Joe Hugh Hutchins; her children, Stephen M. Schroeder and wife Katherine (Kraetschman) Schroeder, Susan M. (Schroeder) Burrows and husband Charles R. Burrows, Sondra M. (Schroeder) Laguna and husband Jose G. Laguna; grandchildren,William E. Schroeder, Karole E. Schroeder, James D. Burrows, Audrey M. (Laguna) Gagne, Bridget N. (Laguna) Wilbur; great grandchildren, Kaylana Burrows, Kaelyn Schroeder, Ruth Gagne, Caiden Schroeder and Luke Gagne; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held on what would have been her 88th birthday, February 28, 2022, in her beloved Bayside, Texas, at the Bayside City Hall and Community Center, 901 1st Street, Bayside, Texas 78340. Time will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown