Our cousin, Bivy Joe Spikes died at Refugio Nursing and Rehab, Refugio, Texas, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Joe gave a good fight against his cancer with the same optimism and hope he had his entire life. Fortunately, his cousins, Michael and Mildred Martin, Debbie Martin, LPN, and Brenda Henning had recently visited with Joe.
Joe was born February 10, 1939 in Corpus Christi, Texas, son of Myra Rea and Bivy Joe Spikes. Joe was the first grandson of Nancy Ellen Kelley and Judge William Louis Rea. Joe’s cousins remember his love of music. During his teens, Joe played the saxophone then focused on the piano. Recently, his talents on the piano entertained those at the Refugio Senior Center.
Joe was a member of Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church where he had been an altar boy, a member of the choir and one of the organists. Joe had a deep faith in God and love of the Blessed Mother. He was an avid reader of the Bible and Lives of the Saints, enjoyed working puzzles and looking at family photos. For many of his cousins, we recall Joe taking adventure walks and drives in the River Pasture, at Rea Sunday Family gatherings, enjoying Christmas celebrations, playing canasta around Mama Rea’s table and going to Moya’s. And our vacations to Disney World, to Oklahoma and River Bend. What fun we all had in his company...his smile would light up the room!
Joe is preceded in death by his Mother, Myra who died in 1980, his Father, Bivy who died in 1945; his Aunts Frances Edge, Esther Harbin, Catherine Conroy, Margie Gregorcyk and Grace Annette Martin; his cousins Estherlene Bunch, Larry D. Martin, Jr., William Earl McMahan and Cecil M. James II., and others.
Due to the Corona Pandemic, the family graveside service with the Reverend Bill Marquis officiating, will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, 10 o’clock, at Calvary Cemetery, Refugio.
We thank you for your prayers as Joe rests in peace. When you remember Joe, you may choose to donate to the Joe Spikes Memorial Fund: please make your check to: Our Lady of Refuge, 1008 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio,Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
