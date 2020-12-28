On Saturday, December 19, 2020, Bobbie Lois Abbott, loving wife, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 84. Bobbie was born June 2, 1936, in Refugio, Texas, to Bob and Eleanor Jenkins. She was a graduate of Refugio High School, and married Russell Sparks Abbott on April 19, 1957. Bobbie received her Bachelor of Science degree from Southwest Texas State College in 1959. She was a public school teacher for 13 years in San Antonio, Pleasanton, and Brackettville -- most notably as a beloved journalism teacher at Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio, where her students fondly referred to her as “Miz Abit”. She was an editor of two trade magazines before becoming Editor of Official Publications at The University of Texas, Health Science Center at San Antonio, where she worked for 15 years until her retirement in 1992.
Bobbie moved to Blanco in 2002. She loved her town and enjoyed serving in her community. For 10 years Bobbie volunteered at the Blanco Library, working the circulation desk and as a member of the Oral History Committee. Bobbie was also a committed volunteer with Meals on Wheels, delivering meals throughout the community alongside her husband for many years. She loved studying the Bible and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Johnson City where she taught a long-standing women’s Bible class.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Russell Abbott, her brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Sue Jenkins of Marble Falls, and four nieces, their spouses and children. Bobbie was a devoted wife, a wonderful friend, a fiercely loyal sister to her “baby” brother, and a loving aunt to her four adoring nieces, who called her “Aunt Sister”, and whose lives she influenced greatly, as she was an integral part of their upbringing. She was also devoted to her 12 great-nieces and great-nephews, and to her beloved dogs who she adopted and spoiled throughout her lifetime.
She was known for her competence, wit and style, and for her willingness to mentor those who needed her wisdom, as well as her compassion and concern for those in need. She loved animals and enjoyed feeding wild birds and deer, and caring for stray and neglected dogs, some of which she fostered. Bobbie was greatly loved by all that knew her and she will be greatly missed.
Cards can be sent to 96 Sixth Street, Marble Falls, TX 78654.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Bobbie Lois Abbott may be designated to Paws Animal Shelter, 2965 Farm to Market 165, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 or to Grace Bible Church, 218 Country Estates, San Marcos, TX 78666.
Crofts Funeral Home, Johnson City, Texas
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.