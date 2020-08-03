Bobby Gene Williams, 84, of Refugio, joined his parents, Branch and Rose Lee Williams, in heaven on July 31, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1935, in Beeville.
He attended Beeville schools before moving to Refugio with his parents in 1950. Growing up in Refugio (Westville Community) before joining the Army in 1954. During his tenure he met Cheryl O’Shields and they married on July 21, 1956.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years. They raised two children, Cathy Blaschke (Jimmy Eichholz) and Charles (Deborah) Williams on his parent’s home place.
He retired from Quintana Petroleum in 1998 as an electrician and spent most of his days with his cattle. He leaves behind a great legacy in his children. One grandson Coy (Marci) Blaschke; granddaughter, Elizabeth Traenkner (James); great-grandchildren, Kace Blaschke, Braelyn Blaschke, Mackenzie Brass; and special grandchildren and great-grandchildren in South Carolina.
Visitation was held on Sunday, August 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home.
The funeral was conducted on Monday, August 3, at 10 am at First Baptist Church of Refugio, T. Wayne Price officiating. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers were: Wes Williams, Ronnie Williams, Ryan Williams, Jerry Gray, Lee O’Shields, Steven O’Shields and James Traenkner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Texas Children’s Home, PO Box 1210, Beeville, Texas 78104.
Due to current COVID-19, face masks and social distancing guidelines were observed.
