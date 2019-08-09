Brenda Bonner Rice, 67, of Bay City, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Ms. Rice was born Nov. 11, 1951, in Refugio to Beulah and Rev. Elzie Bonner Jr. She grew up in Refugio and graduated from Refugio High School in 1971.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Glenn Bonner; and sister, Debra Foley.
Survivors include two sons, Darrell Bonner and Charles Cheeks Jr., both of Bay City; daughter, Coqurece (Ellis) Johnson of San Antonio; brothers, Larry (Synovia) Bonner and Rev. Charles Bonner, both of Bay City; sister, Martha Herron of San Antonio; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; uncle, James Avery; and aunts, Jewel Wilson and Mae Milligan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Refugio.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meadowlawn Funeral Home, San Antonio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.