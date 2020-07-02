Woodsboro - Burris Wayne Ladner Sr., 81, passed away June 30, 2020. He was born July 20, 1938 in Nordheim, Texas to the late Kermit and Burgunde Schmidt Ladner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Diane Schubert Ladner; and one daughter, Dana Ladner Burroughs.
Survivors include a daughter, Debra (Alan) Mayes of Bayside; son, Burris W. Ladner, Jr. of Woodsboro; brother, Franklin (Charlene) Ladner; sisters, May (Vernon) Bohach, Katherine (Preston) Payne and Janice (Smokey) Brown; four grandchildren, Cody Mayes, Braxton Ladner, Kaitlyn Burroughs Reeves, Tawni Burroughs Guerrettaz; two great-grandchildren; and longtime companion, Clara Levien Thompson.
A rosary will be recited Sunday, July 5, 2020, Moore Funeral Home chapel at 7 p.m.
Graveside service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, St. Bernard Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, TX 78377, 361-526-4334.
