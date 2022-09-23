Carol Dean Walker Larson Pate was born to John Robert and Dora Dean “Dodie” Walker on September 16, 1937, in Houston’s St. Joseph hospital. She died on September 11, 2022, in Bryan.
Carol loved her children dearly and family togetherness was foremost among her values, along with her devotion to her Presbyterian faith and to helping organizations that serve the needs of the seriously ill and the poor. Among those who knew her best, Carol is best remembered for her beautiful smile, quiet demeanor and as an exceptionally fine decorator who also was gifted in her ability to grow beautiful plants and maintain a welcoming home.
In the holiday season must have been in 1951, the FPC of Refugio had a manger scene that drew a lot of attention from the heavy traffic on US Hwy 77. Carol was no Mary, she was an angel standing tall over the manger scene. She was unbelievably beautiful, at what age? 14 I believe.
After graduating from Refugio High School, Carol attended Texas A&M Kingsville for a year, then completed business school in Corpus Christi. In 1961, she married banker Pete Larson of Victoria and El Campo, whom she had met in Kingsville. The birth of John Larson in 1962 was followed by that of sister Jill and brother Jack.
Carol and Andrew were married on August 2, 1997, in the parlor of the First Presbyterian Church of San Antonio, by the Reverend. Louis Zbinden. They moved to College Station in May of 1998, into the home where Carol lived until her passing.
Carol’s parents preceded her in death, as did her brother Bob of San Antonio, son John Larson of Ingram and step-son Lidden Pate of Athens, GA.
Carol is survived by her husband, Andrew “Andy” Pate, by her son Jack (Sarah, Harley, Remy) Larson and families of Rockport and Orange Grove and by daughter Jill (Mrs. J. D.) Von Dohlen and family of Goliad, by her brother Jeff (Mary) Walker of Granbury, and by brother Clark Walker of Victoria, by grandson Robert Larson of Ingram, grandson Emory Larson of Magnolia and granddaughter Avery Larson of April Sound and Houston, by grandson Jeremy Ball of Austin, by grandson Hunter Larson of Houston, by grandson John Deere Larson of the U.S. Navy, by nephew Rex (Jennifer) Walker and family of Round Rock, by niece Claire Walker and family of Wichita Falls and nephew Laird Walker of Dallas, by Anna Traweek Walker (Bob’s wife) and family, by Bob’s southeast Texas children and their families, by step-twin daughters Gale Marie Pate and Lokey Mooney of south Florida, and also by several step-grandchildren and a step great-granddaughter.
Persons wishing to make donations in her memory are asked to make them to the church of their choice, or to an organization supporting cancer research.