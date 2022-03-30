Carolyn Ray (Edwards), 79, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was called home by our Lord on March 26, 2022, due to injuries suffered as a result of a car accident. Carolyn was born September 6, 1942, in Refugio, Texas, to Tommie and Laura Edwards.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, John Edwards and Clifton Edwards.
Carolyn is survived by one daughter, Shana Ray of Corpus Christi, and one son Kevin Ray of West Hollywood, California, one brother, Tommie (T.W.) Edwards and his wife Patsy Manning Edwards of Portland, Texas, sister-in-law, Patricia Edwards of Corpus Christi, nieces and nephews Keith Edwards (Meya), Trey Edwards (Denise), Dwight Edwards (Lisa), Lorie Morris, Stefan Edwards, Tracey Gomez, Brenda Logan, Philip Jennings (Tina), and her precious furry baby, Daisy Mae.
Carolyn never met a stranger and loved life. She loved her family and friends and loved spending time with all of them. She loved to bowl, knit, crochet, play cards and dominoes. Carolyn graduated from Ray High School in 1961.
A Celebration Gathering will begin at 5 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown Blvd. A Celebration Reception will follow services at Asbury United Methodist Church.