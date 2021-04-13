On March 20, 2021, the most beautiful little girl was born at 7:04 p.m. in Woodsboro, Texas, Cataleya Ann James. She fought with everything she had in her to make it. On April 10, 2021 at 6:22 p.m., Cataleya Ann James gained her wings.
“Your tiny feet left the biggest footprints in our lives and in our hearts forever.” You will forever be loved and missed, Our Sweet Angel.
Survivors include mother, Callie Ann James; “Gamme”, Katherine James; aunts, Alexis James and Mia James; uncle, Treylin James; great-aunts, Christi Moses, Jennie Pipkin, Rebecca Gonzales Gilam and Debra Gonzales.
Pallbearer is Colton Wiginton. Services will be held Wednesday, April 14, at Moore Funeral Home chapel at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery in Woodsboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.