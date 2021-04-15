Catarina Jaramillo, 78, passed away April 10, 2021. She was born April 30, 1942, in Woodsboro, to the late Pedro and Martina B. Vega.
Catarina was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Crispin Jaramillo Sr.; brother, Pedro Vega Jr.; and sister, Mary Ann Pena.
She is survived by her sons, Crispin Jaramillo Jr., Ruben Jaramillo, David Jaramillo and Geronimo Jaramillo; daughter, Delia Jaramillo; brothers, Dario Vega, Manuel Vega, Jessie Vega and Ricardo Vega; sister, Esperanza Vega; eight grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home chapel. Mass will be held Friday April 16, 2021, at St. Therese Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas, 78377, 361-526-4334.