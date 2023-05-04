Catherine “Cathy” Hardin Escobar was born May 7, 1957, and died on April 27, 2023, at the age of 65.
Cathy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amber McIlwain (Blaise Lacelot); son and daughter-in-law, Zachary McIlwain (Rachel Michaelsen); son, Michael Escobar; 3 grandchildren; mother, Barbara Hardin; sister and brothers; and numerous other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rene Escobar, and father, John T. Hardin.
Cathy resided in Refugio County for most of her life. She grew up in Austwell, TX, graduated from Austwell-Tivoli High School, and attended Del Mar College and later Bee County College. Cathy loved her family and friends, never met a stranger, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, thrifting, fishing, and spending time at the family farm.
A visitation and celebration of life will be held at the Bonnie View Community Center in Woodsboro, TX, on Thursday, May 11, at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, La Grange.