Our precious mother Cecilia Garcia Rodriguez, age 66, of Refugio, passed away September 3, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Cecilia G. Rodriguez was born on November 3rd and devoted her life to her children at “The Ranch” and will always be remembered for her one of a kind personality, her cooking and especially her devotion to family, as family was very important to her and her doors always remained open for each and every one.
Cecilia G. Rodriguez is preceded in death by her parents Pedro and Theodora Garcia, her husband Armando Rodriguez, her brothers Pedro Jr., Santiago, Antonio and Salvador Garcia and her sister Ramona Villafranco.
Left to cherish her memory include her daughters: Delia R. Perez, Theodora Rodriguez, Jessica Virginia Ramirez, Stephanie Rodriguez and Sarita Rodriguez and sons: Armando Rodriguez Jr. (AR) and his wife Monica, Justin Rodriguez and his wife Amanda. Cecilia is also survived by 28 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at Moore Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church. To fulfill her final wish, of being with her mother, burial will follow at Llamas Memorial Park Cemetery in Taft, Tx.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo St., Refugio, 361-526-4334.