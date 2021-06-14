Christopher “Chris” Daniel Bedynek, was born July 18, 1959, in Refugio, son of Frank William Bedynek and June Laverne Bedynek Wiginton. He departed this life on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the age of 61 at home in Woodsboro.
Chris is survived by his mother, June Laverne Bedynek Wiginton; his brothers and bisters, Mike (Beverly) Bedynek of Cleveland, Clyde Bedynek of Skidmore, Joseph (Regina) Bedynek of Refugio, Theresa (Abe) Moss of Corpus Christi, Regina (Charlie) Levien of Woodsboro, Patrick (Joni) Bedynek of Woodsboro, Virginia (John) Kopec of Calallen, Andrew (Jennifer) of Kingsville and Patricia (Larry) Breeden of Refugio; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank William Bedynek.
Chris graduated from Woodsboro High School in 1977 and continued to receive an Associates in Accounting from Bee County College. He worked as an office administrator at United Gas in Refugio before transferring to Erath, Louisiana. He continued his career working in various law firms in Texas and New Mexico before returning to Woodsboro. He was currently employed at Wingate by Wyndham Hotels as night auditor in Corpus Christi.
Chris was an avid tennis player; he enjoyed acting and was in the one act plays in high school, college and the community theater in Louisiana. He also enjoyed poker nights with friends, helping out at his friend’s dog grooming shop on weekends, cooking/baking and gardening. He loved dinner parties and the social life.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Faith United Methodist Church at 405 Wood Avenue, Woodsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the charities of your choice.