Christopher “Chris” Ray Naylor, 69, of Bayside, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Mr. Naylor was born Aug. 2, 1949, in Refugio County to Herschel Ray Naylor and Allie Fulghum. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and cooking. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, the former owner of Bayside Express Seafood and the owner of Naylor’s Tropical Nursery in Bayside.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include a sister, Cathy Naylor Vitek; a brother, Neel (Lupita) Fulghum III; stepbrother, Phil Jordan; stepfather, Neel Fulghum, Jr.; stepmother, Billie Naylor; nieces, Terri Seaman and Toni Grimes; and a nephew, Wynn Fulghum.
A private memorial and celebration of life will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Refugio.
