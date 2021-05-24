Clara Elizabeth “Betty” Bauer joined the celestial choir on May 21, 2021, at her home and in the presence of family and friends. She was the daughter of Cyrus and Clara West Fox and a descendant of the original Irish immigrants of Refugio and Bee Counties. Throughout her life and in whatever she was involved, Betty filled the room with laughter, determination and usually music.
She was born on January 2, 1934, and when asked her birthday, she would proudly respond, 1234. She lived her childhood in Blanconia. At the age of five, she was the last student to enroll in the Blanconia School, a one room-one teacher schoolhouse. She later enrolled in St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from A.C. Jones High School in Beeville. She attended Incarnate Word College in San Antonio with her childhood and lifetime friend, Mary Esther O’Connor Grayson. She was the first member of her family to graduate college, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree.
She married her husband, James E. “Jimmy” Bauer in 1954, moved to Refugio and raised a family of seven children. She managed to juggle a family while becoming active in many civic and religious organizations throughout her life and performed all with the organizational skills of a corporate leader. She was not only the “woman behind the man,” when necessary she was the woman quietly pinching the man. She was her husband’s inspiration, counselor and rock throughout their marriage. After his death in 1983, she became the nucleus of the family with a mixture of love and firmness.
She lived her life with the belief that you could be anything you dreamed with hard work, kindness and respect for others. Her passion throughout her life was music. God gave Betty the beautiful gift of an angelic voice and she gratefully shared that voice, singing at weddings, funerals, special occasions, choirs and just for fun. In her final years of confinement and limitations, her comfort and strength came from music and her beloved rosary.
Betty gained a new nickname upon the birth of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren - BB. Soon everyone in the community and all of her caregivers in her last illness called her by this nickname. Her grandchildren soon became the center of her life and she became the center of theirs - sharing a bond of love with each and every one of them - with enough love left over to become an honorary grandmother to any child that needed a hug.
Betty was an active member of Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church for more than 67 years and a member of the choirfor 60 years. Throughout her life, she served on the Finance Committee, the Altar Society, the Renovation Committee, Director of CYO, Co-Chairman of the Fall Festival, OLR Catholic school teacher and CCD instructor. She had a lifetime devotion to the Blessed Mother.
She served on many committees and organizations in the community throughout her life. She was a March of Dimes volunteer, Women’s Club member, Refugio County Historical Society member and was instrumental in the fundraising and building of the current county museum. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Cullen Scout Foundation and was the second woman elected to the RISD Board of Directors.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Mary Kathryn O’Brien;and sisters-in-law, Martha Anne Bauer and Sally Bauer.
She is survived by her seven children, Jeb Bauer (Lee Ann), Cy Bauer, Deb Bauer, Clement Bauer (Debra), Karl Bauer (Kelly), Beth Linscomb (Wayne) and Kurt Bauer (Cecelia) along with six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and twenty-two nieces and nephews.
The Rosary and funeral will be held at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, Refugio, Texas on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. At Betty’s request, in lieu of black, please wear bright colors.
The family requests that any donations be made to the OLR Building Fund or Hospice of South Texas.
Services are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 S. Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.